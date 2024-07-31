Firm seeking to invest in JKIA undergoing vetting – Mudavadi

Gov't emphasizes that JKIA remains a strategic national asset and is not up for sale

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has disclosed that the Kenya Airports Authority received a proposal from an Indian company to invest in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to Mudavadi, Adani Airport Holdings submitted its proposal to Kenya Revenue Authority in March 2024 to expand and operate the logistics facility under a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

He however says nothing has been agreed as rye government of Kenya is currently vetting the company to determine its siuitability to invest in the country’s strategic resource.

Kenya is also probing the company’s financial and technical capacity, and legal standing to undertake the complex project.

“The proposal is currently undergoing the requisite due process, reviews and negotiations in compliance with thePPP Act whose control checks will cover; value for money assessment, stakeholder engagement, National Treasury approval, clearance by the Attorney General, Cabinetapproval and, where required, approval by Parliament before any agreement can besigned,” Said Mudavadi, who currently acts as the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury

“Given its status and the important role JKIA plays in national andinternational security and logistics, as well as being a gateway to a global multilateral hub, any proposal shall be subjected to the appropriate vetting by relevant securityagencies,” he added

He says if the results of the due diligence are not satisfactory, the Government will have to consider alternative proposals.

Mudavadi says the envisaged goal of upgrading and expanding JKIA is to transform it into a modern, competitive, and efficient hub for air transport and trade, fostering economic growth and solidifying Kenya’s strategic position as a regional and continental leader, as well as a multilateral, logistics and financial hub.

He reiterates that under no circumstance will the government cede ownership of JKIA to any entity.

“We emphasize that JKIA remains a strategic national asset and is not up for sale,” He affirmed

“We assure the public that every step of this project will undergo rigorous review andscrutiny. The Government is committed to maintaining transparency and accountabilitythroughout the process,” He added