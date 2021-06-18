Firm steps up manufacture of COVID-19 medical supplies

A Kilifi based medical equipment manufacturing company has stepped up the manufacture of medical supplies to support the fight against COVID-19.

This after the company, Revital Healthcare EPZ Ltd received an order for 11 million COVID-19 2ml, 5ml and 10ml vaccine syringes from Tanzania.

According to sales and market product development director Roneek Vora, the Tanzanian market has opened since President Samia Suluhu’s official state visit to Kenya in May.

Tanzania has stepped up measures to combat COVID-19 after a slow start during former President the late John Pombe Magufuli’s reign.

“The Tanzanian market is now opening up. We have started to get a lot of enquiries for the COVID-19 test kits that we manufacture,” Vora said.

Revital Healthcare EPZ is the only manufacturer of the COVID test kits in Africa and one of the 66 manufacturers in the world which is USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) certified.

Vora disclosed that the firm has a capacity of producing 80,000 test kits a day as well as produce surgical face masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), among other medical equipment.

At the same time, Revital Healthcare flagged off two shipments of two million pieces of 1ml conventional vaccine syringes to three European countries including Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

“This is the first time in history of the Country that a manufacturing company is exporting vaccine syringes to Europe,” Vora said.

The Kilifi based firm has also exported syringes to other African countries that include Uganda, Malawi, Eritrea, DRC.

Vora said the PPE kits they produce are ETO (Ethylene Oxide)-sterilized, which ensures that 100 per cent of the bacteria is killed.

“PPE kits for health care workers come with gloves, shoe cover, medical grade goggles, a free bottle of hand sanitizer, a KN95 mask and a bouffant nurse’s disposable cap. Everything in the PPE kit is ETO sterilized,” He said.

The sales director said he hopes Kenya will buy more products from the local firms in the spirit of ‘Buy Kenya, Build Kenya’.

Revital Healthcare plans to expand its products by introducing a whole new line of other rapid diagnostic test kits for malaria, hepatitis, cancer, dengue, among others.

The firm also hopes to partner with Kenya Airports Authority and other agencies to assist in testing passengers coming into the Country through the border points.