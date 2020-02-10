First 30,000 mourners at Moi’s burial to get free snacks, facilitation

The government will provide free snacks for the first 30,000 mourners at the burial of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi scheduled to take place at Kabarak in Nakuru on Wednesday.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said each of the 30,000 mourners will be handed a soda, bread, water and a programme of the event on arrival at the burial venue.

The Regional Commissioner disclosed that 30,000 seats have been hired and set up for members of public expected at the event.

He, however, noted that there will be enough space to host even more people should the number exceed 30,000.

For transport logistics, Natembeya said school buses will be on hand to transport mourners to and from the funeral service on Wednesday adding that the County Government will also chip in to provide more vehicles.

The vehicles are set to begin picking members of the public from as early as 4.30 am on Wednesday.

Moi succumbed to a long illness at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday last week with his body being moved to the Lee Funeral Home.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a presidential proclamation on Tuesday announcing the passing on of the retired President.

In a presidential proclamation issued on Tuesday, said the period of national mourning will be observed from today until the day of Moi’s funeral.

The Head of State has ordered the flag of Kenya to be flown half-mast as an expression of sorrow.