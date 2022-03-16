First African wins architecture’s prestigious award

Burkina Faso-born architect Diébédo Francis Kéré has won this year’s prestigious Pritzker Prize.

Mr Kéré, 56, is the first African to win the award in its more than 40-year history, which is regarded as the highest honour in the field.

He is a dual citizen of Burkina Faso and Germany.

He said he was the “happiest man on this planet” to become the 51st recipient of the.

“I have a feeling of an overwhelming honour but also a sense of responsibility,” he is quoted as telling AFP news agency in an interview.

The architect’s works include the national assemblies of Burkina Faso and Benin which have been commissioned.

In announcing the winner, the jury said the architect “raises fundamental questions of the meaning of permanence and durability of construction in a context of constant technological changes”.

Mr Kéré was praised by members of the jury for combining his architectural works “with the traditions, needs and customs of his country”.