First batch of recruits set to join Teso North NYS institute

The first batch of the National Youth Service students will commence training at the new Achiya Echakara NYS training institute in Busia County in September this year.

Addressing the press at the institute, Teso North MP Oku Kaunya appealed to the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) to hasten the installation of a Transformer in the area to connect power at the facility.

Kaunya said out of 125 students who will enrol for Agricultural training, 25 will come from the local community while 100 will be those who underwent training at the National Youth Service College.

Achiya Echakara NYS Institute which was constructed through NG-CDF after buying land from the community, is one of the 16 colleges in the Country offering various courses.

It is the only one of its kind in the Western region under the NYS, Turbo regional headquarters.