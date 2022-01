The government has officially launched the first Competency Based Curriculum(CBC) classrooms for juniour students to be completed nationally at Simerro secondary school Siaya county. Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha at the same time said phase two of the second phase of the CBC infrastructure development programme is set to kick off in April this year as he assured Kenyans of enough infrastructure and materials for the Competency Based Curriculum before the August elections.

