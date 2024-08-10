First China-Africa Social Welfare and Cooperation Forum successfully held in Nairobi

Chinese organizations express commitment to focusing on creating sustainable development opportunities and supporting marginalized communities, particularly impoverished youth and children in Africa’s slum areas.

The First China-Africa Social Welfare and Cooperation Forum was successfully held in Nairobi, Kenya. The forum, themed “Sharing Opportunities, Seeking Common Development and Pioneering a New Future for Social Welfare” was attended by representatives of social organizations, research institutions, enterprises, and media from both China and Africa, as well as international organizations, all of whom are concerned with and support China-Africa social welfare exchanges.

At the forum, representatives engaged in in-depth discussions on cooperation between China and Africa in public welfare areas such as infrastructure construction, education, healthcare, and environmental protection, and shared successful practice cases and valuable experiences.

The Forum was convened courtesy of the Dream Building Service Association from China, an organization that is committed to advancing collaborations, focusing on creating sustainable development opportunities and supporting marginalized communities, particularly impoverished youth and children in Africa’s slum areas.

The Director of the Secretariat of the China NGO Network for International Exchanges Ms. Zhiyun Wang, in a message delivered virtually, lauded the Dream Building Service Association’s activities in Africa, particularly the impact created by its vibrant international volunteer service activities, saying they had received unanimous recognition and high praise.

She expressed the hope that through mutual exchanges, China’s own civil society solutions will be introduced in Africa, and more meaningful public welfare activities and practical cooperation projects will be actively promoted.

The Secretary-General of Shaanxi NGO Network for International Exchanges Baozhong Huang emphasized the enduring nature of China-Africa friendship and the mutual progress in the field of public welfare.

He pointed out that China-Africa relations have withstood the test of time and demonstrated deep mutual trust and cooperation in various fields, especially the achievements of joint efforts between China and Africa in poverty eradication, education, healthcare, and environmental protection.

Fred Oluoch Jienda, Deputy Director of the Capacity Building Department in the office of the President also commended DBSA for its outstanding contributions to the field of education and development in Africa over the past decade. He noted that the current work focus remains on further expanding the impact in key areas such as improving the quality of education and addressing climate change.

Jienda urged Chinese organizations to continue collaborating with Kenya by investing in education, youth empowerment, and innovation, and jointly provide necessary resources and guidance for the prosperous development of Africa.

Ngandeu Ngatta Hugue, a specialist for the Social and Human Sciences Programme at UNESCO, spoke of the need to embrace the concept of corporate social responsibility and discussed the key role enterprises play in addressing the challenges of sustainable development in Africa, including reducing poverty, bridging social disparities, improving the environment, as well as promoting education, health, and social welfare.

“CSR is an important means to promote international cooperation, network connectivity and cooperation with the private sectors, which can help build mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said

The Head of the International Project Department of Amity Foundation Ms. Chang Liu, highlighted the organization’s overseas practices and their contributions in humanitarian assistance, poverty alleviation, education, climate change, and other fields.

“In addition to focus on water security and education, they will pay special attention to the rights and interests of women and children in Africa,” she said

Addressing the forum, the Secretary-general of Lunch for Children Fund Ms. Zhimin Zhao said Free Lunch for Children in Africa project not only provides free meals to students but also creates local jobs, contributing to the economic development of local communities.

David Matinde, Principal of Changrong Primary School and a representative of the beneficiaries, shared his gratitude for the efforts and achievements of the DBSA in the Mathare community over the past decade. He highlighted various initiatives, including the Free Lunch for Children project, the Scholarship Program, the annual talent and football competitions, and the recent classroom reconstruction plan following the floods.

“Mathare, like many other informal settlements, is a place of immense potential yet significant challenges. Families here strive daily against the odds, seeking better opportunities for their children and a brighter future for their community. The DBSA has been a beacon of hope in this landscape, making a tangible difference in the lives of countless children and families,” he said

Joy Katunge Matheka, from the Kenya Alliance for Advancement of Children (KAACR), indicated a lot had been achieved in the promotion of children’s rights and safety through collaboration with Chinese organizations.

From 2014 to 2024, DBSA has implemented multiple public welfare projects across six African countries, covering long-term initiatives such as school construction, the Free Lunch for Children program, Slum Talent Shows, the Slum World Cup, and art education and training.

In addition, the organization has provided emergency supplies to vulnerable groups. These projects have offered stable and safe food for impoverished African children and contributed to improving the quality of education for underprivileged youth. To date, approximately 50,000 people have benefited from these initiatives

During the forum, several cooperation agreements were signed, covering various fields including infrastructure construction, education, arts, sports, and culture.