First Coronavirus patient in the country dies

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has on Thursday evening announced the death of the first Coronavirus/Covid-19 patient in the country.

The Health CS through a statement said the patient, a 66-year-old man passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

“The man who has been suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020, from South Africa via Swaziland,” said Mutahi Kagwe.

The news comes just a day after President Kenyatta announced that one patient had recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On Thursday Kenya confirmed three more COVID-19 cases bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 31.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi says over the last 24 hours, 74 samples had been tested at the various government laboratories.

The 31 confirmed cases are spread out across five counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Kajiado with the Government closely monitoring 906 close contacts.

Acting Director in the ministry of health Dr Patrick Amoth announcing that the person who tested negative was case number two and was released after two consecutive tests turned negative.

Kakamega County had earlier announced a positive case in the county raising protocol questions when it comes to relaying such information.

The Ministry of Health cautioned the County chiefs against such acts and the need to have a common channel of communication.