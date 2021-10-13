First hand experience from KDF soldier who escaped death by a whisker in Somalia, Lt.Col David Wando

by KBC Videos

In 2011 Kenya made a bold move deploying its forces into Somalia after a series of kidnappings in the Coastal region mainly targeting foreign tourists. The mission dubbed ‘Operation Linda Nchi ‘was aimed at taking the war to the enemy territory a tactic employed to ensure that the Al shabaab insurgents were hit at their base in Ras Kamboni. 10 years down the line how is it like. john Jacob Kioria speaks to a KDF soldier who escaped death by a whisker in Somalia, Lt.Colonel David Wando. #ExtraMile

  

Latest posts

IEBC launches campus voter registration campaign

KBC Videos

President Kenyatta mourns Kenyan Olympian Agnes Jebet Tirop

KBC Videos

Nyanza politicians welcome newly found unity between the region and Mt Kenya

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More