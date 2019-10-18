First Lady advocates for girl child education, women empowerment

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called for concerted efforts to promote girl-child education saying girls must be protected against harmful cultural practices that hinder their progress.

The First Lady emphasized that girls should be given an equal chance to get education so as to guarantee a bright future for them.

“We must support and protect our girls from early pregnancies that affect their development into strong and healthy women. Our girls alongside our boys have the potential to become anything they wish to be,” she said.

The First Lady spoke Friday in Narok County when she presided over the opening of Oloserian Women Empowerment Centre and inaugurated two new classrooms at Olkuroto Primary School, which was renamed Margaret Kenyatta Olkuroto Primary School in honour of the First Lady.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the same time underscored the importance of women empowerment saying its ripple effect impacts positively on families, communities and the country at large.

“I have personally seen the impact of similar projects around our beautiful nation.

“I am therefore confident that the Oloserian Women’s project and the adult literacy classes will provide women of this community knowledge and independence because women and mothers are the backbone of their families and communities,” the First Lady said.

The empowerment center provides an avenue where women from the area can make handicrafts and sell them to tourists to generate income.

The First Lady commended Father Francis Rodrigues of the Catholic Church and other donors for sponsoring the Olkuroto projects.

“Your dream of lifting the livelihoods of women and promoting girl-child education has today been fulfilled. I am sure that the entire community will experience the life-changing impact of the projects that we have inaugurated today,” the First Lady told Father Rodrigues.

The primary school, which started in 2009 with 52 pupils learning under a tree, has seen an increase in enrollment over the years to a current population of 250 learners and boasts of eight permanent classrooms including two that were inaugurated by the First Lady.

The First Lady said she was particularly pleased to note that more girls from the area are benefiting from the school’s mentorship programmes.

“I am encouraged because as a mother, I know the pride parents feel when they know that their children’s future, especially our girls, has hope of transformation through education,” she said.

Through the support of Father Rodrigues and other donors, the school has a solar-operated borehole that provides clean drinking water to 210 households and their livestock.

The First Lady, who assured of her continued support for community projects in the area, said the water project will save women from the area the long hours of walking in search of water from streams and rivers.

Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai who also spoke at the ceremony pledged his support for the Olkuroto projects and assured of his commitment to continue promoting girl-child education in the county.