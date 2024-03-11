First Lady asks Church to support government to development programs

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, has requested the church to collaborate with the Government and educate Kenyans about the various opportunities presented by the Government’s numerous development programs.

She highlighted various opportunities brought by Government programs including the Women Enterprise Fund, Hustler Fund, Affordable Housing program, the ongoing digitization of Government services and the Presidential Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy, which has an ambition to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

Speaking during the 10th Annual Nyeri County Prayer Breakfast held at the Nyeri Golf Club, Mama Rachel Ruto appreciated the significant role of the church in nation-building as a beacon of hope and a force for good in our society, running schools, hospitals, and various community programs.

The 10th Nyeri County Prayer Breakfast, themed “Season of Divine Establishment,” provided a remarkable opportunity to unite with a common purpose: seeking God’s guidance and blessings for Nyeri County and our nation.

Mama Rachel Ruto further appreciated the significant role of the church in nation-building as a beacon of hope and a force for good in our society, running schools, hospitals, and various community programs.

Speaking at the same event, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, emphasised the need to protect the future of children and young people in the country, especially from the drug abuse menace.

The prayer breakfast was also attended by, among others; Mutahi Kahiga, Governor Nyeri County; Duncan Mathenge, Member of Parliament Nyeri Town Constituency; John Kaguchia, Member of Parliament Mukuwerini; Members of the Nyeri Ecumenical Council of Bishops and clergy; and officials from Nyeri County.