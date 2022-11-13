First Lady calls for concerted efforts in the fight against drought

ByPCS
Tags

First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged the Church and faith based organizations to support efforts to address the ongoing famine in some parts of the country.

Mrs Ruto said the current drought being witnessed in some parts of Africa, Kenya included, needed the entire society to come together.

“Kenya is facing the worst drought we have seen in a generation. We need to come together and address it as one,” said Mrs Ruto.

She was speaking at the Ignite Impact Marathon Conference, in Mombasa today.

Ignite Impact Marathon is a conference that brings together religious leaders from 12 African countries including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Burundi, Chad, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

The First Lady called on churches and development partners to work to improve the  lives of the people through social and economic community development programs.

Others speakers included Articas Kenya Limited CEO Solomon Kitema, Samchi Group Limited Esther Muchemi and Tenwek hospital based surgeon Dr Keith Dindi

 

  

Latest posts

CS Owalo: Kenya Kwanza will revitalize industries in Nyanza

Hunja Macharia

CS Treasury publishes new Hustler fund regulations

Hunja Macharia

Speaker Wetangula hands over leadership of Bureau of EAC

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: