First Lady calls for cooperation in conservation of archaeological sites

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has said Kenya and the Caribbean state of Barbados need to work more closely in the conservation of archaeological sites and monuments.

The First Lady spoke when she visited the Harrison Caves, one of the wonders of the world located in the heart of Barbados.

The caves complex which consists of naturally formed gullies, sinkholes and caverns is a top tourist attraction in the Carribean drawing thousands of tourists annually to Barbados.

The First Lady who was accompanied on the guided tour of the caves by the Barbadian Minister for Information Senator Lucille Moe and the management of Harrison Caves said Kenya and Barbados should work together in the conservation of their rich heritage sites and monuments.

“I am impressed by how these historical caves have been conserved over the hundreds of years. My hope is that we can work together as Kenyans and Barbadians in the conservation of historic sites and monuments for the benefit of future generations,” the First Lady told Senator Moe.

An avid environmentalist and conservationist, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta applauded the management of the caves for the good work they do to ensure the caves are properly taken care of despite the high numbers of visitors they receive annually.

Set against bubbling streams, waterfalls and calcium rocks, the caves have been accessible to the public since 1981 after the government developed them as part of a national tram tour project.

Historical books date the caves back to 1796 and note that the monuments which are a natural home to exotic water pools, were rediscovered by Ole Sorensoan of Denmark and Anthony Mason of Barbados in early 1970.

Kenya also hosts a number of historical caves and archaeological sites spread across the country.

The prominent sites include the Shimoni Slave Caves, Paradise Lost, and the recently discovered Panga Ya Saidi caves where man is said to have existed over 78,000 years ago.