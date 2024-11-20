First Lady celebrates World Children’s Day in Nakuru

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto Tuesday celebrated the World Children’s Day in Nakuru County, at Kaptembwa Primary School.

The celebrations this year had the theme theme ”Listen to the future. Stand up for children’s rights”.

The First Lady reiterated her commitment to the welfare of children in Kenya, with a special focus on ensuring that every child in Kenya has the opportunity to learn, free from the burdens of hunger and malnutrition.

Kenya aims to attain the Universal School Feeding target of 10 million meals daily by 2030 and currently, Kenya is feeding 2.5 Million children daily.

The First Lady shared her broad ambition to support school feeding through the establishment of kitchen gardens, and fruit gardens and supporting the production of food in schools.

The First Lady also celebrated her birthday with the students, had a session to teach the children how to cook chapati and later shared a meal with them, with a promise to be the voice of all children in Kenya.

Other leaders present included Joseph Motari, Principal Secretary State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs; Dr Belio Kipsang, Principal Secretary, of the State Department for Basic Education and David Kones, Deputy Governor, of Nakuru County.