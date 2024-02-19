First Lady champions education, health during Africa First Ladies meeting in Ethiopia

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, has confirmed the commitment of the Government of Kenya to 100pc school enrolment and transition for all children and universal healthcare access by all Kenyans as a foundation of social and economic development in the nation.

These two critical areas pave the way for economic empowerment and ultimately help minimise the outdated practices that expose families to cyclic poverty, gender-based violence, and economic unproductivity.

The First Lady was speaking during the 28th Session of the Organisation of Africa First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 37th African Union Assembly.

The OAFLAD general assembly was attended by Brazil, Angola, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, as well as representatives from six other African countries.

Mama Rachel Ruto further urged the First Ladies present to be intentional in educating children and giving them access to health services, which open them up to a world of unlimited opportunities and a dignified life.

The First Lady further announced her acceptance to be the “Voice of the Children of Kenya,” where she will be championing the welfare of children with a key focus on child trafficking, abandonment, and abuse. This campaign will be launched in April, and she urged the other first ladies from Africa to join the cause and make it a continental campaign.