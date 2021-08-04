First Lady commends local conservationists for initiative to protect elephants

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has commended Elephant Neighbours Centre Executive Director Jim Nyamu for his conservation campaign dubbed ‘ivory belongs to elephants’ that has helped to sensitize communities on the need to protect the endangered mammals.

In a message delivered by Ms Eva Maina of the Office of the First Lady at the flag-off of a 320-kilometre walk that will see Mr Nyamu trek for 10 days from the Kenya Wildlife Services Headquarters in Langata to Amboseli in Kajiado County, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta applauded the conservationist for his commitment.

She pointed out that Nyamu’s elephant protection efforts complement the “Hands Off Our Elephants” initiative, a Kenyan anti-poaching campaign where she is the patron.

On his part, Nyamu thanked the First Lady for her contribution to Kenya’s conservation efforts saying her involvement had led to several policy reforms.

“The First Lady has been at the forefront in supporting our initiatives in wildlife conservation. It is a mandatory call for humanity to preserve and conserve wildlife because it answers some of the problems that we are experiencing every day,” Nyamu said.

Office of the First Lady’s Director of Administration Eva Maina and Communication DirectorConver Ms Vivianne Ngugi participated in the first phase of the walk that was flagged off by Kenya Wildlife Research Training Institute Chair Dr Winnie Kiiru.