First Lady commissions 210 Kenyan trainees for an 11 month training in Israel

First Lady commissions 210 Kenyan trainees for an 11 month training in...

The First Lady Rachel Ruto has commissioned 210 Kenyan trainees for the 2023 Mashav Agricultural Training Program.

This is an 11-month practical training at the Arava International Centre for Agricultural Training (AICAT) in Israel.

Mama Rachel Ruto lauded the successful cooperation between Kenya and Israel, which has resulted in the exchange of Kenyan trainees in key fields such as security, medicine and agriculture.

The 2023 Mashav Agricultural Training Program is a product of the strong relationship between these two nations.

The Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) prioritises agriculture as a key sector for economic growth, food security, job creation, and industrialization.

The trainees will return to Kenya equipped with skills and fresh perspectives and contribute to the development of our Nation.

Speaking during the event, Drova Dorsman Yarkoni, the Deputy Head of Mission of Israel in Kenya said; “We aspire to have as many AICAT Alumni as possible harness their training to be successful in the Kenyan Agriculture sector. The goal is to give these young, educated, and skilled individuals a chance to become successful agri-preneurs by providing innovative solutions on food production and food security in Kenya.”

Kello Harsama, the Principal Secretary, State Department of Crop Development, said that the Training Centre located in Southern Israel in the Arava desert will be a great inspiration for the trainees to create solutions for agriculture targeting the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) in Kenya, which covers 23 out of the 47 counties in Kenya.