First Lady cycles to Gigiri to promote eco-friendly transport

The First Lady Rachel Ruto Tuesday cycled to the Second Session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly from State House for the launch of Global Alliance of Cities for Road Safety at UNON Gigiri.

Through her Mama Cycling initiative, the First Lady aims at promoting eco-friendly transport for clean cities, which is a core agenda for the Global Alliance of Cities for Road Safety.

Mama Cycling: Ride from State House to Gigiri for UN-Habitat Assembly, Nairobi.

She is also set to host the First Ladies Roundtable where she will share her vision for a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.

First Lady Rachel Ruto and other influential voices are expected to discuss how to build resilient, equitable and thriving communities at the Assembly.