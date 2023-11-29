First Lady donates food to Kenyans affected by floods in Tana River 

The First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto on Wednesday donated 500 bales of maize flour and 2,400 packets of fortified porridge flour to Kenyans affected by floods in Tana River County.

The donations were handed over to Hon. Danson Mungatana, the Senator for Tana River County.

Tana River County is one of the 38 out of 47 counties in Kenya affected by flooding and classified as being in the alarm stage, which is characterized by some areas experiencing loss of lives, displacement of families, disease outbreaks, and destruction of infrastructure and property.

In a speech read on behalf of the First Lady by Dr. John Chumo, the CEO of Mama Doing Good, the First Lady called on Kenyans of goodwill to consider supporting citizens affected by floods even as she rallied Kenyans to prioritize safety during their travels, at home, and in the workplace in the areas experiencing the ongoing floods.

The handover was also attended by Mwanaisha Chidzuga, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, and officers from the Office of the First Lady.