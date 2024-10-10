First Lady fetes environmental award winners

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, Thursday awarded winners of the first edition of the First Lady Mazingira Awards (FLAMA) that gave learners opportunities to contribute to Kenya’s climate action through creative expression: art, essays, and spoken word.

The First Lady noted that climate change is the single greatest challenge facing humanity and demands urgent action from all of us.

Though children are not responsible for the problem of climate change, you bear its heaviest burden.

Through FLAMA, children have demonstrated exceptional commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

Aden Duale, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Environmental, appreciates the role education plays in Kenya’s environmental restoration agenda through integrating environmental education into our children’s learning experience.

This helps cultivate a culture of environmental stewardship and responsibility and inspires lifelong commitments to protect our natural world.

Dr. Belio Kipsang, the Principal Secretary of, the State Department of Basic Education, underscored the alignment of FLAMA to the Competency-based curriculum.

He promised the inclusion of FLAMA in the Ministry of Education’s annual calendar of activities to allow every learner to participate.

Other leaders present for the ceremony included James Njoroge Muchiri, Deputy Governor, Nairobi County; Gitonga Mugambi, Principal Secretary, State Department for Forestry; Dr. Belio Kipsang, Principal Secretary, State Department for Basic Education; and Collins Oyuu, the Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General.