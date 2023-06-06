First Lady launches Global Alliance of Cities for Road Safety, advocates for...

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, officially launched the Global Alliance of Cities for Road Safety on the sidelines of the UN Habitat General 2nd Assembly, taking place at the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

The launch was preceded by a 10.8-kilometre bicycle ride from State House to the United Nations Office in Nairobi, symbolising the commitment to promoting safety for cyclists.

The launch aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to raise awareness of cycling’s significance in achieving these goals.

Under the “Share the Road” campaign, the First Lady emphasised the need for clear respect and understanding between motorists and cyclists, noting the unfortunate loss of many cyclists lives on Kenyan roads and calling for the cultivation of a culture that values the well- being of all road users.

SDG 3, which focuses on good health and well-being, recognises cycling’s numerous health benefits, including improved cardiovascular fitness and mental health.

SDG 11, centred on sustainable cities and communities, acknowledges cycling as an efficient means of transportation that reduces traffic congestion. Additionally, SDG 13 on climate action aligns with the global goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Collaborating with the United Nations, the Global Alliance of Cities for Road Safety will serve as a platform for capacity building, city exchanges, and technical advice to enhance road safety.

Mama Rachel Ruto urged everyone to use their voice of influence to create a society that values sustainable transportation and promotes social equality.