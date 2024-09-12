First Lady launches national kitchen gardens project to boost food security

First Lady Rachel Ruto has launched a pilot program for the National Kitchen Gardens project at State House Nairobi, marking a significant step in a nationwide food-growing initiative aimed at empowering women across Kenya.

The program, dubbed “Mama Kitchen Gardens,” is designed to encourage women in both urban and rural areas to cultivate thriving kitchen gardens right next to their homes.

The pilot initiative at State House Nairobi will provide free vegetables to staff living in the State House quarters and extend support to nearby public schools, including State House Primary School and St. George’s Girls Secondary School.

This move aligns with Mama Rachel Ruto’s vision of integrating local food production with community support.

The National Kitchen Gardens project is set to be managed by the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with County Governments.

Its goal is to enhance food and nutritional security across all counties by fostering sustainable urban and rural farming practices.

In addition to improving food access, the initiative aims to support the Competence Based Curriculum by setting up kitchen gardens as demonstration farms in primary schools.

This educational aspect of the program seeks to ensure that all schoolchildren have access to nutritious meals and supports the goal of 100 per cent enrolment and successful transition to higher levels of education.

Mama Rachel Ruto’s comprehensive approach highlights her commitment to both community well-being and educational advancement, making the National Kitchen Gardens project a cornerstone of Kenya’s efforts towards achieving food security and promoting healthy living.