First Lady Mama Rachel to preside over MCSK royalties distribution

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto will preside over the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) royalties distribution for Quarter One of 2024 at Safari Park hotel.

The First lady will present cheques Thursday morning to the top earners from all the regions in the country.

According to MCSK CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, among the first batch of artists to receive their royalties will include; legends, upcoming artists, artists with disabilities, top Gospel artists nationally and top secular artists nationally.

The event brings together top earners from all the regions in Kenya as well as representatives of the Departmental Committee of Parliament in charge of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Ministry of Gender, Culture, Heritage and the Arts, the Kenya Copyright Board and international organisations to which MCSK is affiliated.

MCSK has commenced the first distribution of royalties for the year 2024 to it’s over 16,000 members on the 25th of this month, an exercise that will run until the end of March.

MCSk has also lined up three more royalty distributions this year.

The Music Copyright Society (MCSK), the Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK), and the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) unanimously called for compliance from music consumers in Kenya to ensure musicians are well remunerated for their creative works.

The three Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) urged music consumers to pay all pending royalties and comply with relevant authorities to ensure all revenue is collected and paid to musicians.