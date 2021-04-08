First Lady Margaret Kenyatta lauds nurses for role in healthcare provision

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has applauded the role nurses in the Country play in promoting primary healthcare.

The First Lady appreciated the sacrifices nurses make to deliver maternal and child health services especially during this COVID-19 period.

“That is why we shall be appreciating nurses who have been on the frontline working during the pandemic at the Beyond Zero Summit to be held in September this year.

“They have been exceptional. They have worked tirelessly and sacrificed themselves as dedicated caregivers,” she said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



First Lady Margaret Kenyatta spoke Thursday during a virtual Beyond Zero technical working group meeting. The meeting drew participants from the Ministry of Health, National Aids Control Council (NACC), National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), development and implementing partners as well as civil society organizations.

At the same time, the First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to continue contributing towards the improvement of Kenya’s health system.

“Beyond Zero will focus on investment at the primary health level through the refurbishment of community life centres,” the First Lady said.

She commended members of the technical working group, saying their contribution has been crucial to the success of Beyond Zero’s work of promoting the health and wellbeing of women, children and adolescents.

“Our successes have been many and the impact has been encouraging. There has been positive transformation in reducing preventable maternal and child deaths.

“The clarion call that ‘no woman should die while giving life’ remains central to Beyond Zero’s work,” First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said.

Beyond Zero’s programs are guided by two blueprints, the Strategic Framework on Engagement for HIV Control and Promotion of Maternal Child Health of 2013 to 2017 and the Strategic Framework for the Engagement of the First Lady in the Promotion of Healthy Lives and Wellbeing of Women, Children and Adolescents of 2018 to 2022.

NACC Chief Executive Officer Dr Ruth Masha, in a speech read by Deputy Director Dr Emmy Chesire, expressed optimism that technical interventions and coordination will help in the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV and syphilis in the country.

“I am hopeful that through technical interventions and collaborations with county governments, we will reduce the mother to child transmission of HIV and syphilis from double digits to single digits in the next two years,” Dr Masha said.

She added that Kenya desires to join the rest of the world where HIV and syphilis transmission rates from mother to child has been sustained at below 5 percent.

County First Ladies Association Chairperson Maria Mbeneka, who is also the First Lady of Laikipia County, briefed the meeting on the achievement of ’empower clinics’ in combating the spread of cancer, especially among women.

Other speakers included Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady Ms Constance Gakonyo, Beyond Zero Coordinator Angella Langat and Kenya Medical Training College Manager of Inter-Governmental Relations Dr Leah Bii among others.