First Lady’s message to President Ruto on his birthday

It was a heartwarming message for President Ruto on his 57th birthday with First Lady Rachael Ruto venerating the love of her life.

In a message on her X platform account, the First Lady wished her spouse a happy birthday terming his love and support as a true blessing.

“Happy birthday, Bill, my cherished friend and confidant. On this momentous day, as we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary, I am filled with gratitude.” Penned Mama Rachael Ruto.

Reflecting on their journey together, the First Lady quoted 1st Corinthians 13:13 waxing lyrical on the expedition. “There are three things that will endure-faith, hope and love-and the greatest of these is love.” Kwa kweli mambo ni matatu,” she wrote.

“Your love and support have been a true blessing. Thank you for being a constant source of joy and strength,” the First Lady would conclude her note to the President.

President Ruto was born on December 21, 1966, in Sambut village, Kamagut, Uasin Gishu County, to Daniel Cheruiyot and Sarah Cheruiyot.