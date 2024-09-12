First Lady pilots national kitchen gardens initiative targeting women

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto has launched a pilot program of the National Kitchen Gardens project at State House Nairobi.

This is part of a national food-growing initiative that will be championed by women across all counties.

The initiative known as “Mama Kitchen Gardens,” aims to inspire every woman to cultivate a thriving kitchen garden next to their home, including urban families who will receive training in urban farming.

The kitchen garden pilot at State House Nairobi will provide vegetables at no cost to State House employees living in the staff quarters, as well as support the neighbouring public schools; State House Primary School and St Georges Girls Secondary School.

The Ministry of Agriculture and County Governments will oversee the program’s rollout across all counties as part of the nation’s measures towards achieving food and nutritional security for all Kenyans.

Mama Rachel Ruto has envisioned the project to also benefit primary schools by establishing a kitchen garden as a demonstration farm in support of the Competence Based Curriculum.

This is part of The First Lady’s plan to ensure that all schoolchildren have access to nutritious meals in support of the 100pc enrolment and transition of all our children to the highest levels of education.