First Lady Rachel Ruto is currently in Kakamega leading a tree growing exercise in the county.

She has joined forces with Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya in spearheading the exercise that seeks to increase the country’s forest cover.

Upon her arrival, the First Lady led others in planting trees at Bonita area in Kakamega Forest.

The government targets to achieve a 30% forest cover by 2032.

The initiative by the First Lady comes at a time the Kenya Forest Service is urging Kenyans to take advantage of the rainy season and grow trees.

Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau says there is need to embrace a tree growing culture both in public forests and private farms if the target set by the government is to be realized.

President William Ruto has undertaken to ensure the country grows five billion trees in the next five years in an exercise that will be spearheaded by the Environment ministry.

An additional 10 billion trees are targeted to be grown by 2032.