First Lady receives 100,000kg of relief food

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, Monday flagged off a donation of 100,000kg of World Food Programme-approved highly fortified porridge flour known as Unimix, donated by Soy Afriq Limited, led by Director Cornelius Muthuri Mwega.

This donation will help Kenyans who are suffering from the current floods and will support the government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods.

According to an initial evaluation of the flooding’s severity nationwide, 36 of the 47 counties are classified as being in the alarm stage.

Specifically, the most severely impacted regions are the Eastern, North-Eastern, and Coastal districts.

The donation was an initiative of the Mercy Works Program , under the Faith Diplomacy Directorate, one of the three strategic pillars of Mama Doing Good, the organisation that implements the programs of the First Lady.