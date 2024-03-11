First Lady receives a donation of 150 water tanks

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto on Monday received 150 water tanks with a capacity of 3,000 litres from Flame Tree Group, the manufacturer of Roto Tanks, at State House, Nairobi.

The tanks will be distributed to women in the country to increase household access to clean water.

Water storage will reduce the need for women to walk long distances to fetch water, saving time to engage in economic activities that they have been taught through table banking and various livelihood skills training program.

The first lady appreciated Flame Tree Group for their kind donation, urging other partners to join hands and increase the access to water tanks by households, especially in the aris and semi-arid areas.

The water tanks were officially handed over by Heril Bangera, the CEO of Flame Tree Group at State House, and witnessed by staff from the Office of the First Lady and Flame Tree Group.