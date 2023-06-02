First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto received a donation of 283 bicycles from the Republic of Korea to Mama Doing Good.

The handover ceremony held at State House was attended by the Ambassador of The Republic of Korea Yeo Sung-Jun, and his spouse Ms. Hoeseung Hwang.

Expressing her gratitude, Mama Rachel Ruto extended her deepest appreciation to the Republic of Korea for its unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable transportation and empowering individuals through the donation of bicycles.

The donation includes 100 commuter bicycles, 155 electric bicycles, and 28 mountain and road bicycles, which will contribute to enhancing non-motorized transportation in Kenya.

Mama Rachel Ruto emphasized the global climate goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

She highlighted that road transport accounts for up to 10% of global carbon emissions, making cycling an essential pathway to a safe and sustainable future for all. Cycling is a zero-emission mode of transportation, offering a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to vehicles that rely on fossil fuels.

The First Lady highlighted the broader impact of the donation, stating that it contributes to building a healthier and more environmentally conscious society.

The bicycles will be distributed to women and men across Kenya, empowering them to join a global community of cyclists and symbolising empowerment, independence, and new opportunities.

Mama Rachel Ruto emphasised the importance of advocating for safe and inclusive cycling infrastructure, ensuring that cycling becomes a viable option for people of all ages, genders, abilities, and income levels. She acknowledged the significance of the”Share the Road” campaign in promoting safe and sustainable means of transportation.

Ambassador Yeo Sung Jun noted that the event marks a milestone in our shared commitment to empowering women, promoting sustainable transport, and fostering a greener future.

“As the Korean Ambassador to Kenya, I am deeply proud to be part of this momentous occasion. It is a testament to the strong bond between our two nations and our unwavering dedication to supporting initiatives that promote gender equality. The donation of around 300 bicycles, worth approximately 200,000 US dollars, symbolises our belief in the power of sustainable mobility,” Ambassador Yeo Sung Jun said

In conclusion, Mama Rachel Ruto expressed her deep appreciation for the support and partnership of the Republic of Korea. She commended their impact contributions, which will forever be engraved in the hearts of the Kenyan people.