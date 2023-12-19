First Lady reiterates government’s commitment to quality education for all

The government is committed to ensuring that every child in Kenya has access to and receives a quality education, First Lady Rachel Ruto has said.

Speaking during the official opening of Midas School in Eldoret East, the First Lady highlighted key initiatives and budgetary provisions aimed at bolstering the education sector.

Some of the provisions include the recent recent approval of National Government Constituencies Development Fund (Amendment) Bill from 35 percent to 40 percent and the doubling of the school meals program budget from Ksh2 billion to Ksh4 billion in the 2023–2024 budget.

Mama Rachel urged increased private sector investments in education, emphasising the pivotal role they play in complementing governmental efforts.

She said such investments have the potential to generate employment and create supply chain opportunities for the local business community.

Through Mama Doing Good, the First Lady is supporting school enrollment, attendance, and retention through a program known as “MaMa Feeding,” a public-school feeding initiative targeting vulnerable children in marginalised urban and rural settlements by providing two nutritious meals a day and currently benefiting over 10,000 learners.

Further, the “Mama Fruit Gardens initiative supplements nutrition for learners through the establishment of fruit orchards in public schools.

To date, 135 fruit tree gardens have been established in various schools countrywide, with the aim of having 1,000 school fruit tree gardens by the end of July 2024.

The launch was also attended by Hon. Samuel Chepkonga, the Member of Parliament for Ainabkoi Constituency, amongst other County and National Government officials.