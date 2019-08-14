First Lady takes Beyond Zero Medical Safari to Nyandarua County

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will on Thursday visit Engineer Town in Nyandarua County to officially launch the 4th Beyond Zero Medical Safari.

The official launch of the three-day medical drive which kicked off today with the registration, assessment and screening of patients, will take place at Engineer Stadium.

Among the organizations participating in the medical safari are the Beth Mugo Cancer Foundation and Women for Cancer which will provide free screening for breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

Also participating is NHIF which will register pregnant women for the Linda Mama programme while Aga Khan Hospital will provide screening for cardiovascular conditions.

Vision Springs, Agarwals Eye Hospital and Lions Eye Hospital will provide eye care for the elderly while the National Council for People with Disability and A.I.C Cure International will do assessment and registration of persons with disability.

Other participating entities include Nyandarua County Government which will provide routine services while Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service and Phillips East Africa will provide maternal screening.

Starkey Hearing Foundation will provide services to those with hearing disabilities.

The Medical Safaris are at the core of the First Lady’s Beyond Zero second strategic framework which runs from 2018 to 2022.

The strategy is anchored on the principle of “leaving no one behind” executed through a life-cycle approach targeting pregnant women and newborns, infants and children, adolescents and young people, men, older persons and persons with disabilities.

The launch of the medical safari will be preceded by a visit to the Engineer County Referral Hospital where the First Lady will open the Mother and Baby Wing.

The First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will also launch the Nyandarua Business Plan for the elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission (eMTCT) of HIV.

The business plan outlines how the county will dedicate more resources for eMTCT in line with the Kenya Framework for Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Syphilis.