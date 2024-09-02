First Lady to champion women empowerment, children welfare in China 

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, has arrived in Beijing, China, accompanying President William Ruto, who is attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024.

During the visit, the First Lady will engage with development partners and investors targeting to amplify the economic empowerment of women in Kenya, build partnerships focused on improving the welfare of children.

She will also engage with Kenyan women professionals in the diaspora with an aim at marketing Kenya as a tourism destination and attracting more investments and diaspora inflow.

Further Mama Rachel Ruto will join other African First Ladies under the auspices of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) for a session hosted by Prof. Peng Liuyan, First Lady of the People’s Republic of China, to discuss how to fast-track women’s empowerment through education.