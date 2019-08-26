First Lady to commission maternity wing at Hola Referral Hospital

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will Tuesday, commission a 60-bed maternity wing at Hola County Referral Hospital in Tana River County.

The First Lady, in 2016 commissioned the construction of the facility as part of her Beyond Zero comprehensive mother and child healthcare programme.

As part of her engagements at the hospital, the First Lady will deliver a consignment of medical supplies and equipment.

The equipment and supplies are a donation from a consortium of partners among them Friends of Africa International (FOIA), Project C.U.R.E (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment) and the First Lady’s Beyond Zero initiative.

Project C.U.R.E is the largest provider of donated medical supplies and equipment to over 130 nations around the world.

The First Lady’s Beyond Zero initiative has been partnering with Friends of Africa International and Project C.U.R.E since 2015 in providing life saving supplies to health facilities across the country.

The supplies consignment to Tana River will be the fifth delivery after similar donations were made to Kieni Hospital in Embu County, Chemolingot District Hospital in Baringo County, Kitui and Bungoma Counties in the last three years.

Medical equipment delivered to various hospitals by Beyond Zero are intended to improve and increase access to healthcare services in line with the initiatives 2018 to 2020 strategic framework.

Beyond Zero’s programmes are aligned to the Universal Health Coverage pillar of the government’s Big 4 Agenda.