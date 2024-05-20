First Lady to drive empowerment, healthcare, education agenda during USA State Visit 

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto is set to prioritise economic empowerment partnerships, the creation of opportunities for higher learning and skill development for the youth during the three day State Visit in the United States of America.

This as well as key learnings for improving access to universal healthcare, with a particular focus on cancer research and treatment.

The First Lady arrived Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, accompanying President William Ruto, for the state visit which is the first by a Kenyan Head of State in two decades, as well as the first by an African Head of State since 2008.

Today (Monday), she will accompany the President as he visits the Carter Presidential Library and Museum, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and the Centre Disease Control Headquarters in Atlanta.

Additionally, he will engage with the Kenyan Diaspora in Atlanta.