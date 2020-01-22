First Lady to host free medical camp at Uhuru Park

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will this Thursday open a free medical camp at Uhuru Park in Nairobi County.

The camp, which is the fifth to be held as part of the medical safaris organized by the First Lady’s Beyond Zero Initiative.

The three-day camp, which kicks off Thursday, will end on Saturday and is expected to offer an array of free medical services to thousands of needy Kenyans.

Already, some patients suffering from obstetric fistula are receiving treatment at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital ahead of the main event.

Dr Musa Mohamed, the Medical Superintendent at Mama Lucy Hospital, said the hospital, which is offering the fistula treatment in conjunction with African Medical Research Foundation (AMREF), thanked the First Lady for the intervention and asked Kenyan women affected by the condition to visit the hospital.

“We highly appreciate what the First Lady is doing. The restorative surgeries being done on women affected by obstetric fistula can be termed as restoring dignity to mothers,” Dr Mohamed said.

He said the Beyond Zero medical camps are a game changer in dispensing medical services to vulnerable Kenyans, especially those in hard to reach parts of the country.

“What the First Lady is doing will be recorded in the history books of our nation. Many poor women have been able to access critical health services through these medical camps,” Dr Mohamed said.

The Medical Safaris are at the core of the First Lady’s Beyond Zero second strategic framework, which runs from 2018 to 2022.

The strategy is anchored on the principle of “leaving no one behind” executed through a lifecycle approach targeting pregnant women and newborns, infants and children, adolescents and young people, men, older persons and persons with disabilities.

The wider objective of the medical safaris is to contribute towards the achievement of Universal Healthcare Coverage, one of the pillars of the government’s Big 4 Agenda.

The launch of the medical safari will be preceded by a visit to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where the First Lady will open the kangaroo mother care wing. This is the wing in which pre-term babies are nursed.

So far Beyond Zero Medical Safari camps have been held in Narok, Kisumu, West Pokot and in Nyandarua Counties.