First Lady unveils Mama Fruits Garden initiative at Matuga Girls High School

First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged schools across the country to establish fruit gardens to boost nutrition and sustainability efforts.

Speaking when she has launched the Mama Fruits Garden initiative at Matuga Girls High School in kwale, the First Lady said the initiative aligns with government’s push toward sustainable food production and aims to address gaps in the school feeding program.

She reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring every child in Kenya has access to quality education.

The First Lady said that the Ministry of Education and partners are working together to ensure that Kenya achieves the Universal School’s feeding goal of 10 million children by 2030.

Currently, 2.5 million children are beneficiaries, and the remaining gap of 7.5 million students necessitates the adoption of sustainable school feeding, which encourages the production of food on school grounds.

“I’m championing the establishment of kitchen gardens and fruit hardens at the household level and in learning institutions to supplement the nutrition of learners and household sustainability,” said the First Lady.

“This is a campaign that we have started and we will roll out nationally in the coming months.”

Education Cabinet Secretary who accompanied the First Lady, reaffirmed government’s dedication to addressing the ongoing challenges in the sector to foster a conducive learning environment and assist all learners in achieving academic excellence.

His sentiments were echoed by Trade CS Salim Mvurya, who lauded the increase in the number of girls enrolled in learning institutions as a result of various interventions by the National and County Governments towards 100% enrolment, retention, and transition policy.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, Government Spokesperson Dr. Isaac Mwaura, and Deputy Government Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga were among the leaders who accompanied the First Lady.