First Lady unveils new medical facilities in Tana River County

Tana River County Tuesday received a major boost in its health system after First Lady Margaret Kenyatta unveiled multi-million-shilling medical facilities.

The facilities that will ensure residents get access to quality health services include a 60-bed maternity wing with a neonatal unit, CT-Scan and a Shs 40 million consignment of medical supplies and equipment.

Addressing hundreds of wananchi at the hospital grounds after commissioning the facilities, the First Lady said as the country moves towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), there is need to provide efficient health systems.

She called on stakeholders in the health sector including government agencies and private sector entities to work together in ensuring Kenyans, especially vulnerable women and children have a access to quality and affordable health services.

“It is therefore my hope that we can build many more partnerships that help us sustain these systems and I will continue my pledge to work with you to protect the lives of women and children of this county,” the First Lady said.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta applauded the county government of Tana River for ongoing expansion and improvement of health infrastructure saying the construction and equipping of 50 dispensaries over the last five years is a commendable achievement.

“I am especially impressed with the development of Hola Referral Hospital, especially the upgrading and expansion of services so that many more men, women and children can access health services,” she said.

The First Lady said the commissioning of the new maternity and neo natal unit will not only ensure safe delivery of babies, and availability of ante and post-natal care for mothers but also ease congestion at the facility.

She noted that Tana River residents will no longer need to travel to Mombasa, Garissa and other counties in search of specialized diagnostic services since the hospital now has been installed with a new CT-Scan equipment.

The First Lady said she will continue engaging more partners in the health sector in efforts to ensure that Kenyans have access to quality and affordable health services through provision of critical equipment and medical supplies.

“As a country, we have continued to work harder to fight diseases that have claimed millions of lives, orphaned children and robbed our country of a strong workforce of young men and women,” she said.

The over Shs 40 million worth of medical equipment and supplies given to the referral hospital were donated by a consortium of partners among them Friends of Africa International (FOIA) and Project C.U.R.E (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment).

The donated items included laboratory supplies, baby monitors, ultrasound machines, diagnostic and screening equipment as well as monitors for emergency and surgical theatres.

The First Lady thanked the donors saying their contributions over the years have assisted the government to make gains in the provision of health services in areas such as in lowering cases of new HIV infections.

Tana River Governor Maj (Rtd) Dhado Godhana commended the First Lady for championing access to quality health for all Kenyans especially women and children saying her efforts have greatly helped in reducing maternal and child mortality in the country.

“We highly appreciate the First Lady’s efforts. We as the county government are grateful. As you can see the facilities installed here are similar to the ones people get in Nairobi. Whatever you would see in Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi Hospital or Karen Hospital you can now access the same services here in Hola Referral Hospital,” Governor Godhana said.

Other speakers at the function included Tana River Senator Juma Wario, GarsenMP Ali Wario Ashaka and Tana River County Commissioner Oning’oi Ole’sosio among others.