First Lady urges churches to invest in young people

First lady Rachel Ruto has urged faith based organizations to invest in the well being of young people, as they are critical in building the country’s economy.

She noted that the youth make up the majority of the population in Kenya and can therefore not be ignored.

At the same time, the first lady lauded initiatives by the church which have included offering scholarships to needy students and supporting orphans and the widows.

She was speaking at Ridgeways Baptist church in Nairobi, where she had joined the faithful in celebrating 36 years of ministry and service to humanity.