First Lady urges KFS, Communities partnership to establish tree nurseries

There is need for communities to partner with Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to establish tree nurseries to earn a living.

First Lady Rachel Ruto urged people bordering forests to take advantage of the available opportunity to invest in tree nurseries.

“We can partner with Kenya Forest Service to establish tree nurseries to earn a living from the sale of the seedlings,” she said.

The First Lady made the remarks at Kebior/Kaptagat forest in Keiyo South during a partnership to plant one million trees.

“I appeal to the community to nurture the trees we have planted for the benefit they bring, better rainfall, food and an additional source of income. Planting of trees goes beyond planting them on the ground. It means you have to tend to them to ensure they grow strong healthy and productive,” she added.

Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ng’elechei said the biggest beneficiary will be the women of Kenya.

“Just like what the First Lady is doing, leaders have a responsibility to preserve our environment,”she urged.

KFS acting Commandant David Chege lauded the partnership saying it will ensure the country attains 30 percent forest cover target by 2032.

Present were Fiona Rotich wife to Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and Selina Bii wife to Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

Deputy Governor Grace Cheserek (Elgeyo Marakwet) and John Barorot (Uasin Gishu) were also present.

“My office will plant over 500 million trees to compliment Government efforts of planting 15 billion by 2032,” said Cheserek.

“Community Forests Associations across the country will be empowered through “Mama Doing Good Initiative”.

The First Lady later joined worshippers at the AIC Kaptarakwa Church in Keiyo South Constituency and later met religious leaders in Iten Town.