First Lady visits China Soong Ching Ling Science & Culture Centre for Young People in Beijing

Science and culture are important in cultivating curiosity in children to create a passion for learning, encourage creative thinking, and develop problem-solving skills necessary to thrive in our ever-changing world.

The First Lady met with officials from the China Soong Ching Ling Science & Culture Centre for Young People to learn about their innovative educational model.

The Centre is dedicated to education, cultural enrichment, and scientific enrichment in learning, emphasizing practical, hands-on learning that ignites curiosity and leads to enhanced learning outcomes.

The Ministry of Education’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which aims to produce holistic learners with the competencies, values, knowledge, and skills necessary to succeed in a highly competitive world, aligns with this model.