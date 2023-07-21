FX and Hulu have confirmed the title of season 12, American Horror Story: Delicate (AHS: Delicate), revealing our first official look at its stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian.

American Horror Story: Delicate is the first season of the anthology series to adapt a book, Delicate Condition by author Danielle Valentine. The novel follows an actress named Anna Alcott, who is convinced someone is trying to prevent her from conceiving a child. After failed rounds of IVF treatments, she thinks she’s finally pregnant, only to suffer a miscarriage… at least, that’s what her doctor tells her. Nobody will believe her, but she feels the baby still moving inside her.

Halley Feiffer who adapted the novel for AHS said of Kardashian’s role, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

The series is yet to announce a date of release.