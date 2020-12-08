First person ‘privileged’ to get first Covid jab

Written By: BBC
20

Grandmother Mrs Keenan: "If I can have it at 90 then you can have it too " Photo by Sky News

A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine outside trial conditions – marking the start of the UK’s mass vaccination programme.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt “so privileged” to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry.

Hubs in the UK will vaccinate over-80s and some health and care staff.

Also Read  Fallen medic had no salary for 5 months claims KMPDU

The programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Matron May Parsons administered Ms Keenan’s vaccine at at 06:30 GMT.

Ms Keenan said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”

Also Read  Covid-19: 199 more test positive as 5 succumb

“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”

The UK will be the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.

Vaccination will not be compulsory.

Also Read  COVID-19: 735 more test positive as 12 succumb
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR