First person ‘privileged’ to get first Covid jab

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt “so privileged” to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry.
Hubs in the UK will vaccinate over-80s and some health and care staff.
The programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.
Matron May Parsons administered Ms Keenan’s vaccine at at 06:30 GMT.
Ms Keenan said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”
“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”
Vaccination will not be compulsory.