First phase of CBC classrooms to be completed by March

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has urged contractors awarded contracts to construct classes for Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) junior secondary schools to complete them before the start of national exams in March.

The CS said once done, the government will roll out the second phase of construction of the classrooms in April, immediately after the national exams.

Prof Magoha was speaking at Mwiyala Secondary School Saturday, during the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of Grade 7 Junior secondary school classrooms for smooth transition to Competency Based Curriculum in 2023.

“Contractors should move faster than the April deadline due to the interruptions by the National Examinations,” he said.

He said the majority of contractors countrywide have made tremendous progress, with those in Kilifi, where 144 classrooms are being constructed having either reached the roofing level or are painting.

“I am very glad to say that contractors who are fast are almost done. In Kilifi, for example, most of the 144 classrooms which are being built are at the roofing level, the same with those in Rift Valley. Education officers are also monitoring the construction,” he said.

He said completion of the construction of classrooms will give time for the Ministry and education officials to focus on the exams before rolling out phase two of the exercise.

Magoha noted that the Government is constructing 10 000 classrooms for grade 7 junior secondary schools where 5,200 classrooms of them will be constructed in the first phase.

At the same time, CS Magoha warned teachers against sending students home for school fees, reminding them that the government has already disbursed funds to schools.

“There is no need for any teacher to rush to send anybody’s child home over fee balances. I want to reiterate that primary education is completely free along with day secondary schools,” he added.

The government, according to Prof Magoha has released Sh 16.8 billion to schools for the third term.

Out of the money Sh 2.11 billion has been released to primary schools and Sh 14.7 billion to secondary schools across the country.

He warned that the government will take stern action against school heads who send students home for school fees.