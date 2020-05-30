First phase of water supply projects in informal settlements complete

400,000 residents of Kibera, Mukuru, Kawangware, Kayole Soweto, Korogocho, Mathare, Kangemi and Dandora will receive an additional 8 million litres of water per day.

The first phase of construction of Independent Community Water Supply Projects which is now complete involved drilling and equipping of 20 boreholes and construction of 51 elevated steel water tanks with 24,000 litres capacity.

The water will be provided for free to all the residents and the water kiosks will be managed by the organized Community-Based Organizations within the area.

These are part of the interventions by the Ministry of Water & Sanitation and Irrigation aimed at enhancing water supply to communities in informal settlements to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking during an inspection visit, the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Water & Sanitation and Irrigation Joseph Wairagu said that the project will provide the residents of the informal settlement with improved access to free, quality and sustainable water supply during this pandemic period.

The Gitari Marigu Water Supply Project in Dandora is one of the community water projects producing 390,000 litres per day to serve 8,000 residents in Kibagare, Gitari Marigu and surrounding areas.

In Kibera, Silanga Community Water Supply will benefit 3,000 residents of Silanga, Laini Saba and Lindi with 80,000 litres of water per day.

2,500 residents of Kijiji Southlands in Langata will get 70,000 litres of water per day.

The Mukuru Kwa Reuben Community Water Supply project will serve 5,500 residents of Bin, Simba Cool and Feed the Children Villages with a total of 150,000 litres of water per day.

3,500 residents of Mukuru Lunga Lunga, Jamaica and Milimani will get 120,000 litres from the Viwandani Water Supply Project.

Our Lady of Nazareth Water Supply Project is set to benefit 7,000 residents of Vietnam, Sisal, Matopeni and Riara with 230,000 Litres of water per day.

While 3,200 residents of Area 48, Milimani, Wapewape will get 100,000 litres of water per day from Mukuru Kwa Njenga Water Supply Project.

Phase two is currently ongoing and will see the Government construct 42 additional Independent Water Supply Projects in the low-income areas with the works set to be completed by end of June 2020.

The drilling and construction works have been implemented by Athi Water Works Development Agency.