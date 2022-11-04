First Too Early For Birds play opens Friday

The shows will run from November 4th to 6th.

The first Too Early For Birds show is set to open tonight at the Jain Bhavan Auditorium in Loresho.

This year’s show will focus on famous white inspector PD Shaw. The play will aim to explore the reasons why a white police inspector was the talk of Nairobi in the 80s. This will be the sixth edition.

The play will feature stories written by Gathoni Kimuyu, Paushinski, Mercy Mutisya and Joss Ng’ang’a. While Idil Ahmed, Ngartia and Hellen Masido are credited as researchers.

What is Too Early For Birds?

Too Early For Birds is a series of theatrical storytelling productions retelling stories from Kenyan history. Since 2017, they have narrated stories about Wangari Maathai, The Nyayo House Survivors, Zarina Patel, Timothy Njoya, Field Marshal Muthoni Wa Kirima, Otenyo Nyamatere, Syokimau, William McMillan, the resistance at Lumboka and Chetambe forts, Wanugu, Wacucu and Rasta, amongst many others.

The production grew from a collaboration between Owaahh (writers from the award-winning history blog) and two performing artists – Ngartia and Abu Sense. They are executive produced by Story Zetu.

Tickets for the sixth edition of Too Early for Birds are Ksh. 2,000 in advance (buy here tokea.com/event/42) and Ksh. 2,500 at the gate. Tickets purchased for the cancelled Music Edition (TEFBeats) that was slated for April 2020 will still be valid for this upcoming show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...