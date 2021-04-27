First UK aid arrives as India’s Covid deaths mount

Although India’s statistics currently stand at 17.6 million cases and 197,500 deaths, some believe the real figures to be much higher. One investigation by NDTV found that over the past week in Delhi alone some 1,158 deaths may have gone unrecorded.

What aid is arriving?

The UK shipment of 200 pieces, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators – which will help hospitals manage oxygen supplies – was unloaded at Delhi airport on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said it was “international co-operation at work”, but it is just the first trickle in what needs to be a flood of supplies for a nation of 1.3 billion people.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he would send up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine abroad and, although the destinations were not given, India could be a prime recipient.

The World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said it was "doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies".

Reuters said it had received a statement from the WHO saying it was working to deliver 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India.