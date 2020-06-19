Fish catch in Lake Naivasha drops by over 30pc

Fish production at Lake Naivasha has dropped by over 30 percent in the last two months in what experts attribute to overfishing and indiscriminate fishing using undersize nets.

In the same period, the lake is said to have recorded an upsurge in the number of illegal fishermen who are said to have been fishing along the shorelines, breeding areas and stealing from the licensed fishermen.

The national vice-chairman Beach Management Unit Lucas Auma regretted that illegal fishermen had invaded the lake in the last three months where they use undersize nets to sweep out immature fish unabated.

Speaking during a meeting with licensed fishermen in Naivasha, Auma said that the fisheries sector in the lake could collapse as had happened in 2010 despite the presence of a fisheries department located near the lake.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The poachers have taken over the lake stealing nets belonging to fishermen, beating us and fishing along the shorelines, threatening the future of the lake,” he said.

Auma appealed to the County government of Nakuru to urgently hold a meeting with fishermen and come up with measures to help rescue the fishing sector at the troubled lake that is a livelihood to thousands of Kenyans.

Fish traders led by their spokesperson Grace Nyambura from Karagita Beach said there was need to reinstate the four patrol boats that were donated by the county government to help restore order at the troubled lake.

The trader noted that licensed fishermen were living in fear due to frequent attacks and threats by the illegal fishermen who were openly fishing in the lake.

“This is the worst moment for this lake due to illegal fishing and we totally blame the department of fisheries for failing to act or renew our trading licenses,” she said.

The chairman Kamere beach Wesley Kimutai noted that the only solution in dealing with the current crisis was by deploying Coast Guard Services to the lake.