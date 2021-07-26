Illegal fishing and the use of unlicensed equipment is threatening fish stock at Lake Naivasha.

Fish production at the fresh water lake in Nakuru County has dropped by 60 percent according to the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute.

Experts have warned that the catch could drop further in the coming months due to uncontrolled fishing, mainly in breeding zones.

According to the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute the most affected species is tilapia with traders forced to double their prices as demand continues to rise.

Nakuru County Executive Committee Dr Immaculate Maina is also attributing the crisis to the high unemployment.

Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mutua Kisilu noted , the ongoing crackdown in the lake targeting illegal fishermen had borne fruits.

The chairman Lake Naivasha Boat Owners Association David Kilo warned that the fisheries sector in the lake was facing collapse due to the use of undersized fishing nets.