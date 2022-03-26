Fish traders decry rise in number of illegal fishermen

The fisheries sector in Lake Naivasha is on its deathbed following a sharp rise in the number of illegal fishermen in the last two months.

The change of senior officers attached to the Kenya Coast Guards Service has been blamed for the current crisis with fish catch currently at its lowest ebb.

Following the move, fishermen have given the national and the county government’s a one week ultimatum to address the crisis or they will also join in the illegal fishing.

Lake Naivasha Network group Secretary Grace Nyambura, says the livelihood of tens of legal fishermen and traders is under the threat of illegal fishing.

Nyambura called on Kenya Coast Guard Director-General to intervene and increase the current number of officers before the collapse of the fisheries sector.

She called for the marking of the breeding grounds to avoid unnecessary arrest of licensed fishermen adding that currently the lake was in the hands of the poachers.

The sentiments were echoed by the network chairman Paul Olang who said that the poachers had destroyed their nets and were targeting even fingerlings.

Fish traders said they were undergoing untold suffering as the illegal fishermen continue to damage their nets every day.